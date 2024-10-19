Delhi govt plans lifelong aid scheme for acid attack survivors

New Delhi: In a significant move to support vulnerable populations, the Delhi government is formulating new schemes aimed at providing lifelong financial assistance to acid attack survivors for necessary medical procedures. Additionally, the government plans to introduce subsidised transport facilities for school students with benchmark disabilities.



An official reported that a Cabinet note outlining an assistance program for individuals with benchmark disabilities requiring high levels of support has already been drafted. This initiative aims to engage caregivers and enhance the quality of life for those affected. A benchmark disability is defined as having a disability level of 40 percent or higher.

During a recent meeting led by Social Welfare minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, departmental officials revealed that the development of a transport subsidy scheme for

students with benchmark disabilities is nearing completion. The proposal is expected to be presented to the minister for approval shortly.

Bharadwaj emphasised the need for comprehensive support for acid attack survivors, who currently receive a monthly disability assistance of Rs 2,500. He noted that many of these individuals often require extensive and lifelong medical interventions. “We must create a framework to ensure that acid attack survivors receive the financial backing necessary for their ongoing medical needs,” stated an official from the Social Welfare Department. “This is a vital step towards supporting their recovery and rehabilitation.”

In a related effort, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has revived two crucial initiatives aimed at bolstering marginalized communities. The ‘Mukhyamatri Jai Bhim Yojana’ will now provide free coaching for competitive exams to children from Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). This initiative is expected to improve educational opportunities for these groups, ensuring they have a fair chance in competitive examinations.

Moreover, the ‘Farishtey Yojana’ has been reinstated, offering free medical treatment to victims of road accidents. This program aims to alleviate the financial burden on families affected by such incidents, ensuring timely medical care for those in need.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his unwavering dedication to the people of Delhi, whom he referred to as part of his extended family. He criticized the opposition, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had obstructed essential welfare measures while he was in jail. “The BJP has neglected the needs of the common people, hindering initiatives that directly benefit the underprivileged,” Kejriwal remarked. He asserted, “For them, the citizens of

Delhi are mere pawns in their political agenda, but for me, the bond I share with the people of this city is profound

and genuine.”

The upcoming schemes are anticipated to significantly impact the quality of life for many residents in the Capital.