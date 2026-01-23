Delhi govt plans data-driven overhaul of tourism branding & global outreach

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is planning a comprehensive overhaul of how the national capital is positioned and promoted as a tourism destination, with a strong focus on data-driven insights, evidence-led communication and expanded international outreach.

To implement the initiative, the Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) will appoint a specialised information, education and communication (IEC) agency to handle destination branding, market research, digital asset creation, website redevelopment and global outreach, a tourism department official said.

The selected agency will periodically assess Delhi’s tourism landscape, mapping visitor flows, seasonality trends, tourism circuits, emerging experiences and overall

performance, while benchmarking the city against comparable national and international destinations.

It will also analyse credible datasets such as government statistics, transport footfall, hotel occupancy, digital search behaviour and traveller intent indicators to generate actionable insights on audience preferences and peak travel periods.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 3.95 crore, will involve developing detailed target audience profiles for domestic and international travellers, including heritage, culinary and MICE tourists, as well as wellness seekers, students and spiritual visitors.