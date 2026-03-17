‘Delhi govt plans bus service to Vaishno Devi, Khatu Shyam...’

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to launch inter-state bus services to major religious destinations including Katra (Vaishno Devi), Khatu Shyam in Rajasthan and Ayodhya, Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said on Monday.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will also deploy 50 AC buses on 17 inter-state routes to strengthen regional connectivity. Officials said services will operate as per benchmark rates set by the Association of State Road Transport Undertakings. New routes such as Delhi–Rewari, Delhi–Karnal, Delhi–Rohtak, Delhi–Alwar and Delhi–Jewar are also planned. The government is exploring bus connectivity with Bihar.