Delhi govt plans AI-powered bus shelters

new delhi: The Delhi Transport Department is planning to introduce AI-enabled bus shelters across the national capital that will provide commuters with real-time information on bus routes, frequency and expected waiting time.

Officials said the system will also help the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) track daily passenger numbers, including data on male and female commuters.

The smart shelters will allow passengers to access key travel information at the push of a button, reducing confusion about bus routes and arrival times, according to officials. “The key aim behind this project is to enhance the passenger experience.

At present, for any details about bus routes, people often rely on other passengers at the bus stop or on conductors,” a senior official said.

In many cases, commuters end up boarding the wrong bus due to a lack of clear information.

These AI-enabled bus stops are expected to address such issues, the official added.

Pilot will be rolled out at 10 sites, likely in New Delhi, High Court areas; wider rollout planned if successful.