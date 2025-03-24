Delhi govt pays tributes to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on Shaheed Diwas

New Delhi: The Delhi government paid tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev on their martyrdom day with a grand celebration, including a massive bike rally and a patriotic musical evening at Shaheedi Park. The event, organised by the Punjabi Academy, saw participation from a large number of citizens, government officials, and dignitaries.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Minister of Art & Culture Kapil Mishra led the commemorations, emphasising the importance of remembering and honoring India’s revolutionary heroes. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta stated, “We may not have the chance to die for our country, but we have the chance to live for it. Our hearts and minds should always be devoted to the nation. No power in the world can stop India from becoming a global leader.”

The day’s events began with a grand bike rally, flagged off by Kapil Mishra at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Hundreds of participants, many wearing yellow turbans as a tribute to Bhagat Singh, rode

through the streets of Delhi, carrying flags and chanting patriotic slogans. The rally passed through major landmarks, including India Gate and Mathura Road, before concluding at Shaheedi Park on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.

Speaking at the event, Minister Kapil Mishra said, “The Department of Art & Culture will bring the life stories of such patriotic heroes to the masses. It is our duty to remember and honor the brave souls who sacrificed their lives for the country. The Delhi Government is committed to realising Bhagat Singh’s vision of India.”

The celebrations culminated in a grand cultural evening at Shaheedi Park, where renowned Punjabi singer Jasbir Jassi delivered a stirring performance, filling the air with patriotic fervor. Attendees sang along, waving flags and cheering in honor of India’s freedom fighters.

Expressing gratitude, Minister Mishra acknowledged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s leadership in ensuring the sacrifices of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru are never forgotten. “Through events like this, we inspire the youth to embrace the spirit of freedom and national pride,” he added.

The Shaheed Diwas tribute reinforced Delhi’s commitment to preserving the legacy of India’s revolutionaries and fostering a sense of nationalism among citizens.