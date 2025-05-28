Delhi govt pays tribute to armed forces through Op Sindoor installation

New Delhi: An installation based on Operation Sindoor dedicated to the valour of the Indian armed forces was inaugurated at Dilli Haat by Art and Culture minister Kapil Mishra on Wednesday.

The Tourism Department of the Delhi government plans to set up similar installations at other places in the city, Mishra said at the event.

The installation highlights how Indian forces destroyed terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and PoK.

In a symbolic gesture, visitors were invited to apply ‘sindoor’ (vermilion) at the installation as a ‘tilak’ in tribute to the armed forces.

Mishra emphasised that the Operation Sindoor installation aims to honour the courage and sacrifices of the Indian Army.

He stated that it will serve as a reminder of the bravery and heroism of Indian soldiers for both Indians and international visitors. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives.