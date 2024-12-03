Delhi govt orders 5-yr CAG audit of IGDTUW

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Government has announced a decision to conduct a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit of the accounts of Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW) for the next five years. This move, approved by Chief Minister Atishi, aims to ensure financial transparency and accountability at the university.

CM Atishi, addressing the decision, said, “This decision by the government will ensure transparency and accountability in the financial affairs of IGDTUW. Through the audit, any irregularities or financial mismanagement will be identified and addressed.” She emphasised that improving educational quality and ensuring proper financial management are key priorities for the AAP-led government. “The CAG audit will guarantee that taxpayers’ money is utilised appropriately and effectively,” she added.

The Chief Minister further underscored that the CAG audit would foster transparency within the university’s financial system. “For the AAP government, improving the standards of education in higher institutions alongside better financial management has always been a priority,” she remarked. This initiative reflects the Delhi Government’s continued commitment to enhancing the educational framework while ensuring public funds are used judiciously.

The CAG audit will thoroughly examine all financial transactions and expenditures of IGDTUW over the next five years, ensuring that any discrepancies or mismanagement are rectified. “This process will not only help curb financial mismanagement but also introduce greater transparency across the system. The CAG audit will promote administrative transparency,” CM Atishi concluded.

This move aligns with the Delhi Government’s broader efforts to improve the governance of public institutions and reinforce accountability within the education sector. The CAG audit of IGDTUW is part of a series of measures designed to safeguard public funds and ensure that the university operates with financial integrity.