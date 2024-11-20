Delhi govt ordered to formulate action plan

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to formulate a comprehensive action plan for addressing bomb threats in schools, following a series of incidents causing widespread panic. The Court stressed the urgency of implementing a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that would clearly define the roles and responsibilities of all involved parties, including law enforcement agencies, school management, and municipal authorities.

In a ruling passed on November 14, 2024, Justice Sanjeev Narula emphasized that the SOP should ensure seamless coordination between various stakeholders to address bomb threats efficiently. The Court stated that the plan must be finalized after consultations with relevant stakeholders, including school representatives, law enforcement bodies, and municipal authorities. Once the plan is finalised, it should be disseminated among all concerned parties.

The order followed a petition filed by Advocate Arpit Bhargava, who raised concerns over the lack of an effective strategy to manage bomb threats, particularly in schools. Bhargava highlighted the potential dangers posed by such threats, as well as the emotional and psychological toll they take on students, teachers, and their families. Citing a bomb threat hoax in November 2023 at the Indian School, Bhargava argued that a proper framework is urgently needed to ensure the safety of schoolchildren and staff.

The Court’s order mandated that the Delhi government, in collaboration with other authorities, develop and implement this action plan within eight weeks. It noted that while the Delhi government had already initiated some steps, these measures must be finalised and implemented promptly. “The Respondents must formulate an effective strategy to address bomb threats and prevent potential disasters,” the order stated.

Justice Narula also emphasized the importance of regular training and mock drills for school staff, students, and other stakeholders to ensure preparedness. The Court instructed that “to guarantee effective execution, the authorities are required to conduct ongoing training sessions for school staff, students, and other key stakeholders.” The plan must also include a grievance redressal mechanism to address concerns raised by affected parties and ensure the continuous updating of procedures to keep pace with evolving threats.

The Delhi High Court recognized the role of law enforcement agencies in managing bomb threats but cautioned that such incidents, particularly in the digital age, require proactive strategies. “The Respondents must prioritise deterrence by ensuring that such actions are met with strict punishment, sending a clear warning to potential offenders that there will be serious consequences for their behavior,” the Court observed.

Furthermore, the Court acknowledged the challenges posed by hoax bomb threats, which often cause unnecessary panic and disrupt the functioning of schools. In this regard, the Court noted that while law enforcement must be vigilant, expecting complete prevention of such threats is not entirely feasible. It also stated that suggestions made by the petitioner, such as automated emergency alerts and streamlining evacuation procedures, should be incorporated into the action plan by the authorities.

The Delhi government was also instructed to work closely with school administrators to ensure that appropriate security measures are in place. These measures include the installation of CCTV cameras around schools, restriction of vendors in the vicinity, and ensuring that traffic around schools is managed effectively during evacuations.

With these directives, the Court aimed to ensure that a comprehensive, coordinated response is put in place to protect the safety and well-being of students, staff, and the broader community in the face of bomb threats. The petition was disposed of with a clear expectation that the government would meet the eight-week deadline for implementing these measures.