Delhi govt opens ‘non-plan’ admissions for Classes 10 and 12 from April 1

New Delhi: Delhi government schools will begin accepting online applications for ‘non-plan’ admissions to Classes 10 and 12 from April 1 for the 2025-26 academic session. These admissions are meant for students residing in Delhi who have faced disruptions in their studies due to circumstances such as parental job transfers or transitions from private schools.

According to the Directorate of Education, a common admission test will be held on April 23, and the results will be declared on April 26. The syllabus for the test has already been released, and students can collect their admit cards on April 21 from the schools where they have registered.

To be eligible for admission, applicants must have passed Class 11 as regular students from a recognised school in the academic year 2024-25, with the required subjects for their chosen stream. They must also meet the minimum marks criteria in Class 10 for the stream they wish to opt for.

The Directorate of Education has announced a five percent relaxation in one of the three required subjects for students from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, minorities, Kashmiri migrants, and those with a proven record in national-level sports, provided they are applying through the National Institute of Open Learning. A similar relaxation in all subjects will be given to specially-abled students.

The last date for submitting applications is April 14. Once the results are announced, students can check them with the Education Department’s district offices. The final deadline for document submission by the respective heads of schools is May 3.