Delhi govt opens Medical Innovation Centre at MAMC

New Delhi: Delhi took a major leap in health-tech advancement on Friday as the city’s Health Minister, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, inaugurated the Medical Innovation Centre (MIC) at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC). Positioned as a game-changing step for public healthcare, MIC is expected to transform medical research, innovation and delivery across the national capital and eventually the country.

Launching the Centre, Singh called it a historic milestone for India’s medical education system. He said the facility, set up under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is the first innovation centre of its kind in any government medical college. “The Medical Innovation Centre established at Maulana Azad will become a landmark in the field of healthcare services and a milestone not only for Delhi but for the entire country in the future,” he said.

The Minister also inaugurated MedTechX, a three-day event showcasing medical innovation, in the presence of MAMC Dean Dr. Munisha Agarwal, MIC Director Dr. Savita Mishra, Dr. Anurag Mishra, LNJP Hospital Director Dr. B.L. Chaudhary and hundreds of students and faculty members.

Singh emphasised that MIC reflects the national vision of technological self-reliance. “This Centre aligns with the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’,” he noted. He added that the facility will accelerate digital health innovation, medical device design and development of affordable solutions to healthcare challenges across India. Highlighting the role of AI, robotics and biomedical engineering, he said the Centre would boost breakthroughs in vaccines, diagnostics and disease control. It has been designed to make Delhi the “Health-Tech Capital of India” and help create a “Delhi Model of Medical Innovation.”

Urging the medical fraternity to take the initiative forward, the Minister said, “Doctors at MAMC should expand the scope of MIC rapidly and develop an ideal model that becomes an example for the entire country.”

He praised Delhi’s government hospital workforce, stating, “Doctors, professors and health professionals working in Delhi Government hospitals are the best in the country, and I am extremely proud of them.”

Reiterating the government’s long-term commitment, he said efforts would continue to strengthen medical infrastructure and ensure

“healthy, empowered and world-class healthcare for every

citizen of Delhi.”