Delhi govt oganises 2-day cultural event to foster harmony among people from different cultures

New Delhi: In a laudable initiative, the Delhi Tourism Ministry, under the leadership of the Delhi government, organised a two-day cultural programme at Central Park in Connaught Place, spotlighting the rich cultural tapestry of North-eastern India.



The event, held on December 16-17, showcased traditional music and dance forms from all states in the Northeast, captivating the audience with a blend of folk and contemporary performances.

Collaborating with the Northeast Cultural Centre Institute, the festival aimed to celebrate the diverse heritage of the North-eastern region, offering Delhiites a rare opportunity to experience the unique cultural expressions of these states.

The performances ranged from traditional dances like Bihu from Assam to the rhythmic beats of Hojagiri from Tripura.

Addressing the participants, Tourism Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj expressed joy at the government’s initiative to organise a cultural event that celebrated the brothers and sisters from Northeast India.

He stated, “It was heartening to see the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of brothers and sisters from Northeast India in the program. The Delhi government is considering making this programme an annual event, ensuring that it continues to showcase the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India. Efforts will be made to attract an even larger audience in the future.”

The event aimed not only to promote cultural diversity but also to acknowledge the significant contribution of individuals from Northeast India to Delhi’s economy.

Minister Bharadwaj highlighted their role across sectors, emphasising their active involvement in healthcare, tourism, and various other domains, playing a pivotal role in advancing the city’s economic landscape.

Responding to the grievance often expressed by North-eastern residents about perceived disrespect, Bharadwaj reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering mutual respect and understanding.

He emphasised, “Through this program, the Kejriwal-led government is striving to ensure that our colleagues from North India receive the respect they deserve. Simultaneously, the program aims to bring the culture of North India to the people of Delhi and the entire nation. Understanding, witnessing, and knowing about a culture helps dispel many misconceptions, fostering mutual goodwill and love.”

The event culminated with plans for future cultural programs, extending the government’s efforts to showcase the rich cultural heritage of various states.

The objective is to bridge cultural gaps, foster unity, and bring the younger generation closer to India’s diverse traditions.

The Northeast cultural extravaganza was attended by a significant number of Delhiites, creating an atmosphere of cultural exchange and appreciation.

Through such initiatives, the Delhi government strives to make art and culture accessible to all, promoting a sense of unity and shared heritage among its residents.