‘Delhi govt officials must upgrade skills’

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday underlined the need for continuous learning and skill enhancement among government officials, stressing that upgrading knowledge and adopting modern techniques are vital for effective governance.

Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day training programme organised for Tehsildars and Sub Registrars of the Revenue Department, Gupta said the initiative marked an important step towards building an accountable and responsive administration.

“There has not been any system of training of officials in the Delhi government. The Tehsildars and Sub Registrars will be able to serve people more efficiently after this training,” she remarked, pointing out that such programmes had long been missing in the system. The Chief Minister said the Delhi government had also instructed senior officers across departments to undergo similar upskilling sessions. “It is imperative to equip officials with the latest systems and techniques for better governance and redressing public grievances,” she emphasised, adding that better training would not only improve efficiency but also instill sensitivity in day-to-day work.

Gupta noted that while technology and process improvement were critical, the human aspect of governance could not be ignored. “Sensitivity is an important part of the training,” she said, urging officials to remain connected with citizens at the grassroots level. According to her, officials who understand and empathise with the problems of people can deliver more meaningful solutions.

The training programme aims to introduce Revenue Department officials to updated practices, legal procedures, and digital tools that can simplify service delivery in areas such as property registration, land records management, and grievance handling. Officials are also expected to be sensitised on citizen interaction and conflict resolution.

By focusing on professional development, the government hopes to bridge gaps in public service delivery and bring more transparency to administrative processes. The Chief Minister said she expected the training modules to make officials “better equipped to deal with complex challenges” in the capital’s fast-changing governance landscape.

Political observers see this move as part of the Gupta administration’s larger strategy to modernise Delhi’s bureaucracy. With growing demands from the public and increasing reliance on technology in governance, the CM’s stress on training reflects an effort to create a balance between efficiency and empathy.