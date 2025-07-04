Delhi govt officer’s home burgled while on vacation

New Delhi: Expensive jewellery, lakhs in cash, and foreign currency were stolen from the central Delhi home of a government officer while he was travelling abroad with his family, police said on Thursday.

According to the FIR filed at Tughlaq Road police station, the officer left for Spain and Italy on June 13 and was in transit in Abu Dhabi on June 29 when his house help informed him that the main door was broken.

A safe and several cupboards were found open.

Stolen items include gold bangles, a diamond bracelet, earrings, rings, a gold chain, Rs 4–5 lakh in cash, and 18,000 Thai Baht. The officer suspects an insider, as only specific storage spots were targeted.

The family returned later that night and confirmed the losses. Police are analysing CCTV footage and forensic teams have inspected the scene. Investigations are ongoing.