Delhi govt notifies rules to protect transgender rights

New Delhi: In a significant move towards the inclusion and empowerment of the transgender community, the Delhi government has formally notified the Delhi Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules, 2025. The notification, issued by the Social Welfare Department, sets the groundwork for legal recognition, identity documentation, and welfare mechanisms for transgender individuals in the capital.

Under the newly enforced rules, the respective District Magistrates across Delhi will now be responsible for issuing certificates of identity to transgender persons. As per the guidelines, applications must be processed and certificates issued within 30 days of submission, ensuring a streamlined and timely approach to legal recognition.

A key feature of the rules is the formation of the Transgender Welfare Empowerment Board, aimed at safeguarding the rights and promoting the well-being of the community. The Board will be chaired by Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister and will include officials from major departments such as home, law, finance, education, labour, planning, revenue, health, and higher education.

The Board will include three NGO members and three from the transgender community for inclusive representation. Delhi’s new rules fill a long-standing policy gap since the 2020 Act. With unclear population data, the move marks a key step toward equality and institutional support.