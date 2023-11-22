Delhi govt notifies premium bus aggregator scheme

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Delhi government has introduced the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023.



This innovative scheme, spearheaded by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, represents a visionary step towards transforming public transportation and mitigating the twin challenges of congestion and pollution.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot expressed his enthusiasm, stating, ‘The notification of the Delhi Motor Vehicles Licensing of Aggregator (Premium Buses) Scheme, 2023, marks a historic moment for the national capital. These premium buses are a testament to our commitment to providing world-class, comfortable, and sustainable travel options to the people of Delhi. With the introduction of this scheme, we are not just connecting destinations; we are paving the way to a greener and smarter future. Our focus is to offer the best quality service while safeguarding the environment.’

The scheme introduces the nation’s first-ever aggregator model exclusively tailored for premium buses, setting ambitious goals to encourage a modal shift in public transportation for intra-city journeys.

Premium buses, defined as luxury public buses with a seating capacity of not less than nine passengers, fully air-conditioned, with pre-reserved reclining seats, Wi-Fi, GPS, and CCTV, aim to provide exceptional quality, comfort, and reliability.

To obtain a license under the scheme, applicants must have a minimum of three years of experience in managing public or shared transportation.

The eligibility criteria include maintaining a fleet of a minimum of 100 passenger buses annually, or 1,000 passenger cars annually, or a mixed fleet comprising a minimum of 100 buses and calculated cars.

The scheme mandates that on boarded buses shall not be more than three years old, and those joining the service after January 1, 2025, must be electric.

Aggregator licenses, granted upon payment of Rs 5,00,000, will be valid for a five-year period, with renewals available for another five years at Rs 2,500.

Notably, no license fee will be levied on electric buses, emphasising the government’s commitment to clean and sustainable transportation. License holders are required to operate and maintain a fleet of at least 25 premium buses, contributing to the scheme’s goal of enhancing the quality of public transportation.