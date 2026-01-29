Delhi govt notifies Food Security Rules, 2025

New Delhi: In a major overhaul of the Public Distribution System aimed at ensuring food security reaches the most vulnerable, the Delhi government has implemented the Delhi Food Security Rules, 2025, fulfilling long-pending statutory obligations under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013. The move is expected to expand coverage, plug leakages and



introduce greater transparency in ration delivery across the Capital.

Announcing the rollout, Food and Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the reforms mark a decisive shift in how food subsidies are targeted and delivered. “For too long, the PDS has been plagued by inefficiencies and exclusions of the truly needy. These rules mark a decisive shift,

ensuring food security reaches those who need it most,” he said.

A key change under the new rules is the enhancement of the annual family income limit for Priority Households from Rs.1 lakh to Rs.1.20 lakh, based on verified income certificates issued by the Revenue Department. This is expected to bring thousands of additional vulnerable families under NFSA coverage. At the same time, strict exclusion criteria have been introduced to ensure precise targeting. Households with income-tax payees, government employees, owners of multiple four-wheelers beyond one commercial vehicle, high electricity consumers or properties in notified areas will be excluded.