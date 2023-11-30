Delhi govt notifies ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator Scheme 2023’

In a move towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation, the Delhi government has introduced the ‘Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023.’

This comprehensive scheme, announced by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday, aims to regulate and license aggregators providing passenger transport services and delivery service providers in the city, with a strong focus on transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs) and ensuring high service standards for public safety.

Addressing the media, Minister Gahlot highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, ‘There has been a long need for licensing and regulating the aggregators in the state for smoother operations for Delhiites. It is the first time in India that an Aggregator guidelines has also defined phase wise electrification targets for these operators. Under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi has always taken steps towards being a cleaner and Greener city.’

A key feature of the scheme is the emphasis on sustainable mobility. It mandates service providers to implement a phased conversion to electric vehicles, with a bold target for the entire fleet of aggregators in Delhi to be electric by the year 2030. This move is not only aimed at reducing air pollution but also aligns with India’s broader goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

In a notable first for the country, the scheme opens the doors for electric vehicle-only bike taxi services operated by aggregators. Operational guidelines for these services are thoroughly outlined in the scheme, marking a significant stride towards integrating electric mobility into the city’s transportation landscape.

The scheme also lays down stringent standards for service quality to enhance customer satisfaction. These standards encompass various aspects, including vehicle cleanliness, driver behaviour, and the prompt resolution of customer complaints. Minister Gahlot emphasised that, ‘This approach is a step towards enhancing public safety and the overall convenience of Delhiites.’

Applicable to aggregators, delivery service providers, and e-commerce entities with 25 or more motor vehicles in their fleet, the scheme covers two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and four-wheelers

(excluding buses).