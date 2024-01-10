Delhi govt mulls to install AI-based cameras to detect traffic violations

New Delhi: From detecting triple riding to those using cellphone while driving, from overage vehicles plying in the city to those without a valid PUCC, the Delhi government is planning to install Artificial Intelligence-based cameras to detect traffic violations to strengthen enforcement and ramp up road safety, officials said.

The entire project of installing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR)-based violation detection cameras is estimated to be done at a cost of Rs 20 crore and the Transport Department of the Delhi government has floated a tender for procuring such cameras and the supporting technology.

In order to improve the road safety on the streets, the department has taken an initiative to deploy Integrated Traffic Enforcement Management System (ITMS) across Delhi which will help it reduce the number of accidents and related fatalities with the help of advanced AI-based video analytics technology-based solution, an official said. ‘The objective of the ITMS is to reduce the number of drivers who violate traffic rules, penalise the offenders, and run road safety awareness initiatives across the junctions thereby making the roads of Delhi safer for both pedestrians and motorists,’ he explained.