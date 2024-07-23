Delhi govt mulls action against petrol pump owners in city

New Delhi: The Delhi government is mulling action against petrol pump owners who have shut down PUCC centres in the city to express dissatisfaction over the proposed hike in pollution certificate rates, officials said.

Nearly 600 Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) centres have been shut for a week following the call by Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association (DPDA). The DPDA has said that the proposed hike is not commensurate with the operational costs of the centres.

“The Transport department is mulling action against the dealers who have shut down these centres causing inconvenience to public. There is a separate license issued for running PUCC centres. We are drawing up a list of fuel stations and the government is thinking whether their licenses to operate the centres should be suspended,” a transport department official said. According to sources, the list will be showed to Transport minister Kailash Gahlot and a final decision will be taken. “The hike proposed by the government looks at the welfare of the consumers as well as the petrol pump owners. We cannot prefer one over the other,” said another official.

On July 11, the Delhi government increased the PUCC charges for petrol, CNG and diesel vehicles after a gap of about 13 years. The hike ranges between Rs 20 and Rs 40.

The new rates will be effective as soon as the government notifies them, Gahlot had said earlier. Last week, Gahlot said some resident welfare associations (RWAs) are also ready to provide space for setting up PUCC centres. Talks will be started soon with these RWAs as well as big hotels and commercial centres, the minister added. To set up a PUCC centre, a cabin measuring 2.5 mtr x 2.5 mtr is needed so that machines can be placed in it. Besides, a power connection is also required.

The DPDA has written twice to the government for initiating talks on the issue but have not received any response. The DPDA, has however, said they are unwilling to

operate the centres while running in losses.