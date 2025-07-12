Delhi govt mulling to extend EV policy as new policy still in works

New Delhi: The Delhi government is mulling to extend the EV policy, which will expire on July 15, sources said.

The EV policy has been extended multiple times under both the previous AAP regime and the current government led by the BJP.

The EV policy will expire on July 15, and the government is considering extending it since the new policy is still in the works, sources said. The government might extend the existing policy for another three months, they added.

In June, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the government plans to roll out the Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 by next month.

The government is exploring multiple options before finalising the EV Policy 2.0. It could also hold a stakeholder consultation to get feedback on the new policy.

There is also a possibility that the government could put a draft of the EV Policy 2.0 in the public domain and seek public feedback.

Launched in August 2020 as one of the key initiatives of the previous AAP government, the policy aimed to tackle vehicular pollution and push the adoption of electric vehicles to 25 per cent by 2024.

Although its initial three-year term ended in August 2023, the government decided to extend it. According to the draft of the EV Policy 2.0, its primary objective is to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles to reduce pollution.

It proposes to cover mass categories such as two-wheelers, buses, three-wheelers, and goods carriers, with the aim of transitioning them to electric vehicles. The draft policy also outlines a series of incentives to boost EV adoption. Women riders may be offered a subsidy of up to Rs 36,000 on the purchase of an electric two-wheeler.

To promote electric two-wheelers, the Delhi government may offer an incentive of Rs 10,000 per kilowatt-hour, capped at Rs 30,000. The policy aims to create 20,000 jobs, set up battery collection centres, and expand the city’s charging and battery-

swapping network.