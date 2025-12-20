Delhi govt moves to ensure clean drinking water in rural areas

New Delhi: In an initiative to provide clean drinking water across rural areas, Delhi government’s Minister for Social Welfare, Ravinder Indraj Singh, announced that old and dilapidated pipelines will be continuously replaced, and new pipelines will be installed in areas that remain uncovered. Singh, during an inspection in Vijay Colony, Bawana, inaugurated the replacement of nearly 30-year-old pipelines and the laying of new water lines. He directed officials from the Delhi Jal Board to ensure that the work meets full quality standards and is completed by 31 January 2026.

Residents of Vijay Colony have long faced issues with contaminated water and frequent leakages. With the new pipelines, nearly 5,000 people in the area will receive a steady supply of clean, safe drinking water. Singh said, “From the New Year, residents of Vijay Colony will start receiving clean and adequate drinking water, ensuring health and convenience for all.”

The Minister emphasised that while planning water supply schemes, future needs, population growth, and new habitations must be considered to prevent shortages in the coming years. He also stressed the importance of strengthening water conservation measures, regular pipeline maintenance, and robust monitoring systems.

Highlighting the government’s broader priorities, Singh said, “The Delhi Government is giving top priority to basic public facilities such as drinking water, roads, sewerage, and sanitation. Strengthening the water supply system in rural areas, JJ colonies, and residential colonies remains a key focus.”

This move forms part of the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure in rural and underdeveloped areas, ensuring access to essential services and improving quality of life for residents. The initiative is expected to set a benchmark in sustainable water management and serve as a model for other localities facing similar challenges.