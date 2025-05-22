Delhi govt moves to decongest Tihar Jail

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at alleviating overcrowding in the infamous Tihar Jail, the Delhi government has initiated discussions with multiple land-owning agencies to secure space for alternative prison facilities. The decision follows Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s announcement of a new jail complex in her recent budget speech, aimed at decongesting the overcrowded Tihar Jail.

Officials from the Delhi Home Department have begun consultations with agencies such as the Land and Development Office (LDO), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and the Revenue Department to explore potential sites for new prison complexes. These discussions are set to intensify as officials are scheduled to visit Tihar Jail next week to assess the current infrastructure and identify ways to ease the congestion in the short term while new facilities are under construction.

Tihar Jail, one of the largest prison complexes in the country, currently operates far beyond its capacity. The prison, originally designed to accommodate 5,200 inmates, is now home to over 12,900 prisoners, more than double its intended capacity.

To ease overcrowding in Tihar, a high-security prison is being built in Narela with Rs.140 crore funding. Inspired by the Cellular Jail, it will house 250–300 inmates. Plans are also underway for more prison complexes across Delhi.