Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order naming L-G as chief of HLC on Yamuna

The Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the National Green Tribunal naming Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena as the chairperson of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on Yamuna, amid a lingering conflict between the Centre and the national Capital’s AAP dispensation.

Noting that substantial work remains unexecuted for the rejuvenation of river Yamuna, the NGT had formed a High-Level Committee and requested the lieutenant governor of Delhi to head the committee.

Contending that the L-G is only a “figurehead” except for three subjects- police, public order and land — the plea before the top court has sought directions to set aside the NGT’s order.

Referring to the recent judgement of the top court on the administrative services row between the Centre and the Delhi government, the plea stated the effect of the NGT’s orders cannot be to confer executive powers on an authority that cannot, under the constitutional scheme, be conferred on it and is instead vested with the elected government.

“It is submitted that the issues concerning the present appeal are within the domain of the legislative powers conferred upon the Legislative Assembly and do not fall within any exception as laid down in the Constitution.

“In light of the above-settled position of law, affirmed most recently by this Court in Civil Appeal 2357 of 2017, the order of NGT is legally not tenable,” the petition said.

It said remedial steps as suggested by the NGT such as using treated water for agriculture, horticulture or industrial purposes, preventing discharge/dumping of any waste, protecting of flood plain zones, etc are all which require budgetary allocations that are cleared by the legislative assembly and so the role of the elected government becomes extremely necessary.

“The elected government is keen to work on the issue of making Yamuna a clean river free from any kind of pollutants and to allocate the necessary funds, however, the present scheme under the impugned order sets up a committee headed by an unelected figurehead and side-lines the elected and popularly accountable government of the NCTD,” the plea said.

“While the appellant acknowledges the need for inter-departmental coordination and cooperation to ensure the cleaning of the Yamuna and for remedial measures in that regard, the appellant is aggrieved by the executive powers conferred on the Lt. Governor vide the impugned order over areas in which only the elected government of the NCT of Delhi enjoys competence,” it said.

In its order, the NGT had said there is still a huge gap between the generation of sewage and available treatment facilities.

“The estimated gap is said to be 194.5 million gallons per day (MGD) of sewage, interception and diversion of about 147 drains (connected to Najafgarh and Shahdra drains) and other small drains joining bigger drains remains (pending) and wastewater from 1,799 unauthorized colonies and 630 JJ clusters is reportedly going into the Yamuna,” the NGT had said.

The green panel had said there was a need to plant trees on the flood plains of the river and buffer zones of the drains, besides undertaking engineering, structural and

biological measures for a comprehensive catchment area treatment plan.

Other committee members would include the chief secretary, secretaries of various Delhi government departments, CEO of Delhi Jal Board, DDA officials, top officials of the Union ministries of Agriculture, Jal Shakti and Environment, chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board and director general of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).