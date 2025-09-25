Delhi govt may soon have its official logo

New Delhi: The Delhi government may soon come up with its official logo reflecting the national capital’s “history, heritage and democratic significance”, officials said on Thursday.

Creative ideas for the logo have been invited from people across the country through a competition that started earlier this month. It will end at 11.45 pm on Friday, they said. The competition is being held by the Delhi government in collaboration with MyGov.in portal, said a senior Delhi government officer.

“The entries will be screened by a selection committee and the selected logo may be adopted as the official logo of the Delhi government,” he stated. The government is crowd-sourcing the creative ideas on the theme of the competition- ‘Delhi’s Heritage, Unity in Diversity and Future Vision’- said the officer.