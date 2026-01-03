Delhi govt may allow private EVs as shared taxis

New Delhi: In a major push to curb vehicular pollution and promote shared mobility, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday held a high-level meeting with automobile manufacturers and app-based aggregator companies, announcing that the Delhi government has agreed in principle to allow privately owned electric vehicles (EVs) to operate as shared taxis in the Capital.

Addressing the meeting, the Chief Minister said, “Effective and sustainable control of pollution in Delhi is possible only by reducing the number of vehicles on the roads.” She added that transport companies must actively support the government’s efforts,

stating that “only then can the capital quickly transform into a Viksit Delhi.”

The meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, senior transport department officials, representatives of automobile companies including Tata Motors, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Honda, and aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido. CM Gupta said the fight against pollution would require both immediate action and long-term planning. “This battle will have to be long and effective, with sustained strategies,” she noted.

The Chief Minister said the government is willing to amend existing rules and provide facilitation to companies to boost EV adoption. “We are ready, in principle, to introduce flexibility in rules and resolve issues, but companies must also provide concessions that increase public inclination towards EVs,” she said.

Automobile manufacturers told the government that large-scale deployment of EVs and a people-centric policy were essential to control pollution. They also stressed the need for improved charging infrastructure. Responding to this, CM Gupta said, “The government is prepared to provide land for charging stations, but companies must explore charging through solar energy.” She also cautioned that “battery waste must be managed by companies themselves so that another source of pollution does not emerge.”

In a separate interaction with aggregators, companies agreed to roll out shared taxi services and women-driven taxis within a month. They expressed readiness to onboard private EVs and BS-VI vehicles, subject to regulatory changes. Assuring support, the Chief Minister said necessary amendments would be made, while emphasising that “passenger safety must be strictly ensured.”

She also suggested integrating e-rickshaws into aggregator platforms and exploring shuttle services on the Ring Road and airport routes. “Pollution control is not just an administrative responsibility, it is a mission linked to public health and future generations,” CM Gupta said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to reducing pollution across Delhi-NCR.