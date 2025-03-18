Delhi govt mandates e-KYC for ration cards to stifle fraud & prevent misuse

New Delhi: The Delhi government has initiated an e-KYC verification drive for ration cardholders to eliminate fraudulent beneficiaries and ensure subsidies reach the deserving. Under this process, cardholders must authenticate their Aadhaar details before the March 31 deadline. Officials emphasize that this step is crucial for streamlining the public distribution system and preventing misuse of resources.

The verification holds significance as many welfare schemes, including subsidized food grains, health insurance, and financial aid for women, are linked to ration cards. Authorities say that while most ration cardholders already have Aadhaar-linked smart cards, the last large-scale verification was conducted in 2013, though it was supposed to take place every five years. Over time, several ineligible names remained in the system, including those of deceased individuals and people who no longer qualify due to improved financial conditions.

“This e-verification drive is crucial to ensure that government subsidies reach the right people,” said an official from Delhi government.

“With Aadhaar authentication, we can remove discrepancies and prevent misuse of ration cards. Many beneficiaries have already completed the process, and we urge others to do so at the earliest to avoid any inconvenience in receiving their entitlements.” To simplify the process, the government has introduced a mobile application, Mera e-KYC, enabling beneficiaries to complete

verification from home.

Alternatively, the authentication can be done at designated ration shops using biometric devices. While the failure to complete the process may result in the blocking of subsidized food supplies.

There are two categories of ration cards, PR (Priority Household) and AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana). PR cardholders receive 3 kg of wheat and 2 kg of rice per person every month, while AAY cardholders are entitled to 21 kg of wheat, 14 kg of rice, and 1 kg of sugar.

The central government now requires Aadhaar authentication for subsidised food recipients, extending the deadline to March 2025. Awareness efforts via digital platforms and SMS are increasing. The campaign, launched last year, slowed after ration dealers moved the Delhi High Court.