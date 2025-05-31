Delhi govt mandates anti-smog guns for all high-rise buildings

New Delhi: In a pioneering move to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has mandated the installation of anti-smog guns on all high-rise commercial, mall, hotel, and institutional buildings across the city. This directive, issued under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, marks the first time any Indian city has embedded such a requirement into law.

The announcement was made by Delhi’s Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who called the decision a “historic” step towards cleaner air. “For years, this aspect of pollution control was either advisory or seasonal. What we’ve done today is historic,” he said. “This is about the air our children breathe.” The new regulation applies to all commercial complexes, hotels, malls with a built-up area exceeding 3,000 square metres, and office or institutional buildings with ground plus five (G+5) floors or more. Residential buildings,

including individual homes and housing societies, are exempt from the mandate. Buildings covered under the directive will have six months to comply by installing rooftop anti-smog guns that meet specific technical criteria.

The guns must produce mist droplets between 5–20 microns, have a horizontal throw range of 75 to 100 metres, and be mounted on fixed parapet brackets rather than mobile platforms.

The directive also outlines strict operating hours for these guns during peak pollution windows, 6:30 to 9:30 AM, 5:30 to 8:30 PM, and 1:30 to 4:30 AM. The operation is required year-round, excluding the monsoon period from June 15 to October 1.

Guns are to be operated in short bursts to maximise impact while conserving water and energy.

Each gun must use treated water only, with usage capped at 1,200 litres per hour or 10,000 litres per day, and must produce minimal noise. The use of real-time air quality monitoring sensors is also recommended.

“This government will no longer tolerate half-measures,” Sirsa added.