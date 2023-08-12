Delhi govt likely to provide luxury buses for pilgrimage sites near city

New Delhi: The Delhi government is considering sending senior citizens to pilgrimage sites near the national capital on luxury buses under the Mukhya Mantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, CM Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday.

More than 71,000 people from Delhi have gone on pilgrimages by 72 trains under the scheme so far, Kejriwal said.“I want every elderly person in Delhi to

go on a pilgrimage but sometimes, trains are not available. So, luxury buses can be used to send people to nearby pilgrimage places like

Ayodhya,” he said.