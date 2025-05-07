Delhi govt likely to launch ‘NEEEV’ and ‘Science of Living’ on Aug 15

New Delhi: The Delhi government will likely launch two new education programmes — New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEEV) and Science of Living — on August 15, replacing the Aam Aadmi Party’s flagship Business Blasters and Happiness Curriculum. “The new programmes NEEEV and Science of Living are expected to be launched on August 15, with implementation starting the same month,” an official said. To support the rollout, workshops have been held to understand how the new initiatives will be introduced in schools, he said. “Workbooks and worksheets, including new exercises for students, are being developed,” the official added.

Under NEEEV, a fund of Rs 20,000 each will be provided to student groups to support their entrepreneurial projects, he said. “This scheme is designed for students from classes

8 to 12 and aims to promote entrepreneurship alongside financial and digital literacy, with a strong focus on experiential learning,” he said.

Meanwhile, Science of Living combines elements from earlier programmes such as the Happiness Curriculum, yoga sessions, and village tours, he added. This initiative will focus on teaching students moral values, care for the elderly, and meditation techniques,

including yoga, mindfulness, and stretching exercises, the official said.