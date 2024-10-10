Delhi govt likely to introduce congestion tax

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at alleviating the chronic traffic congestion and pollution in the national Capital, Delhi authorities are set to implement a congestion tax. This initiative, led by the Delhi Transport Department, seeks to charge vehicles that enter high-traffic zones during peak hours, marking a transformative step in urban mobility management.



An official from the Delhi government revealed that the proposal is currently in its advanced stages of planning. The pilot programme will focus on 13 key entry points around Delhi’s borders and will utilize a barrier-free charging mechanism that incorporates FASTag technology and number plate recognition systems. This approach is designed to ensure a smooth payment process, reducing delays for commuters.

The official emphasised that the primary goal of the congestion tax Is not to generate substantial revenue but rather to mitigate pollution and improve traffic flow throughout the city. “By introducing this policy, the authorities hope to encourage residents to either shift to public transportation or alter their travel schedules to navigate around peak congestion times,” he stated.

However, the implementation of this congestion tax is not without its challenges. Officials are in the process of establishing a legal framework that will support the enforcement of the tax, alongside necessary modifications to existing Delhi and Central Motor Vehicle regulations. The proposal draws lessons from successful congestion pricing strategies employed in cities like London, New York, and Singapore, which have effectively managed urban traffic and reduced air pollution.

This congestion tax is part of a larger vision for reforming Delhi’s transportation system. Complementary measures will include the introduction of more interstate bus services from Inter-State Bus Terminals (ISBT) and a push toward cleaner vehicle options, such as BS6 compliant, electric, and CNG vehicles for interstate travel. In a related enforcement action, the authorities have seized approximately 800,000 electric rickshaws, highlighting their commitment to regulating the growing electric vehicle market. While a timeline for full implementation has yet to be established, officials stress the urgency of addressing the traffic crisis that plagues the capital. The success of the congestion tax will largely depend on how well it is received by the public and the effective integration of the technological systems required for its operation.

As this initiative moves forward, both residents and stakeholders will be closely monitoring its development. The congestion tax aims to significantly improve daily commuting experiences and enhance air quality in one of the world’s most densely populated cities. Given the pressing nature of traffic and pollution issues, the forthcoming months will be pivotal in shaping the future of Delhi’s urban transportation landscape.