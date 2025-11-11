Delhi govt likely to celebrate ‘Constitution Day’ for 1st time

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to celebrate ‘Samvidhaan Diwas’ (Constitution Day) for the first time, on November 26, with a series of events planned across

schools, colleges, and possibly at the Delhi Secretariat, officials from the Social Welfare Department confirmed.

“This is the first time the Delhi government will be organising Samvidhaan Diwas celebrations on November 26,” an official from the department said. “Events will be held in schools and colleges, and we are also considering hosting a central programme at the Delhi Secretariat.”

Sharing details of the activities planned, the official added, “There will be drawing and painting competitions, walkathons, youth parliaments, and debate events to encourage civic participation and raise awareness about the Constitution.”

The official further mentioned that achievers and participants performing exceptionally well in these activities will be felicitated and rewarded by the government.

The initiative aims to strengthen constitutional values, democratic awareness, and civic responsibility among students and youth. The Social Welfare Department is coordinating with education authorities and local bodies to ensure wide participation and engagement.

The main celebration at the Delhi Secretariat is likely to take place, highlighting the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Through this initiative, the government hopes to make Samvidhaan Diwas an annual event that fosters a deeper connection between citizens and the spirit of the Indian Constitution.