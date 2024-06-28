Delhi govt launches two-day special camp to rejuvenate city’s villages

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Delhi government has launched a two-day special camp at the Delhi Secretariat aimed at expediting development in the city’s villages.



Chaired by Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai, the camp focuses on addressing and finalising projects and pending proposals related to village development.

Minister Rai emphasised the Kejriwal government’s commitment to this cause, noting a substantial budget allocation of Rs 900 crores for the development of Delhi’s villages. “This year, the government has kept a budget of about Rs 900 crores for the development of Delhi’s villages,” Rai stated.

He highlighted the initiative as a demonstration of the government’s dedication to providing essential facilities in villages comparable to urban areas.

The special camp is a collaborative effort involving officials from various departments, including the Development Department, Village Development Board, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

These officials are working together to resolve projects and pending proposals on the spot.

“In this special camp, officials of the Development Department, Delhi Village Development Board, MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, and other departments settled the projects and pending proposals related to the development work of Delhi’s villages on the spot,” said Minister Rai.

He elaborated that these projects encompass a wide range of infrastructure improvements such as roads, drains, water bodies, community centers, parks, crematoriums, and playgrounds across all villages in Delhi.