Delhi govt launches ‘Recycler Machine’ for sewer cleaning

New Delhi: In a step towards addressing chronic waterlogging issues, the Delhi government on Sunday launched a state-of-the-art “Recycler Machine” for sewer cleaning with a test run in the Greater Kailash area of South Delhi. The new technology eliminates the need for manual sewer entry and promises deeper, more efficient cleaning ahead of the monsoon season.

Public Works Department (PWD) and Water minister Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma personally supervised the trial of the machine, which has been brought in from Mumbai and is being touted as a game-changer for the Capital’s outdated sewerage system.

“Most drains, nullahs, and sewer lines in Delhi haven’t been desilted for 10 to 20 years. This is why even moderate rainfall causes roads and homes to flood. With this machine, we’re taking concrete steps toward Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a ‘Swachh Bharat’ and a modern, clean urban infrastructure,” the minister said during the inspection.

The ‘Recycler Machine’ is a multi-functional unit capable of simultaneously extracting silt and dirty water from sewer lines. It treats the dirty water on the spot and reuses it for jetting operations, drastically reducing water consumption and eliminating the need for additional water tankers. Officials also highlighted that its compact design requires minimal space and ensures a faster, more precise, and eco-friendly cleaning process.

Unlike traditional super sucker machines that are cumbersome and resource-heavy, this new system allows for more efficient use of manpower and space. Importantly, it eliminates the hazardous practice of manual scavenging, aligning with long-standing demands from worker safety advocates and the principles of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers Act. The technology has already proven successful in cities like Mumbai and across Gujarat. The Delhi government plans to roll it out in a phased manner across all Assembly constituencies, with CCTV verification of cleanliness after each operation. Officials say the goal is to complete extensive sewer cleaning before the onset of monsoon to provide lasting relief to residents from waterlogging, one of Delhi’s most persistent civic challenges.