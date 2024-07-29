Delhi govt launches real-time ICU bed availability dashboard

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s Health Department has introduced a new online dashboard designed to provide real-time information on the availability of ICU beds across the city’s hospitals. Accessible through the department’s official website at ‘www.health.delhi.gov.in,’ the dashboard aims to empower patients and their families with critical data, enabling them to make informed decisions during medical emergencies.



The newly launched platform offers users the ability to view the current occupancy status of ICU beds in 17 government-run hospitals throughout Delhi. As of late Saturday evening, the dashboard reported that out of a total of 389 ICU beds across 34 units in these hospitals, 42.41 percent were available. This real-time update is intended to address the challenges faced by patients and caregivers in locating available ICU facilities during critical times.

This initiative follows a recommendation from a committee established by the Delhi High Court, which had advocated for the development of an online dashboard and a centralised command and control room to mitigate the shortages of medical resources observed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The dashboard is a part of the Health Department’s broader effort to enhance transparency and efficiency in the management of healthcare resources.

Currently, the dashboard covers data from 17 hospitals, but the Health Department has announced plans to expand this to include information from all 25 government-run hospitals in Delhi.

These hospitals collectively manage a total of 1,058 ICU beds. The department has assured that data for the remaining hospitals will be integrated into the platform gradually.

The introduction of this comprehensive online tool is expected to significantly improve accessibility to medical resources by providing patients and their caregivers with up-to-date information on available ICU beds.

This move is seen as a crucial step in addressing the challenges of resource allocation and patient management, particularly during emergencies when timely access to healthcare facilities is vital.

The dashboard represents a significant advancement in the use of digital technology to support healthcare services in Delhi. By offering a centralized platform for real-time data, it aims to reduce the stress and confusion associated with finding available ICU beds, ultimately improving patient outcomes and streamlining hospital operations.