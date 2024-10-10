Delhi govt launches online grievance redressal system

New Delhi: In a significant move to streamline the Goods and Services Tax (GST) registration process, the Department of Trade and Taxes of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has introduced an online grievance redressal system. This initiative, highlighted in a recent public notice, aims to simplify the registration process for businesses while providing an accessible platform for addressing related concerns.

The newly implemented system offers applicants, chartered accountants, and legal representatives the opportunity to engage in virtual meetings with officials from the Central Registration Cell (CRC). These meetings are scheduled to occur on weekdays, from Monday to Friday, with two available time slots: 11:00 am to 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, excluding Gazetted holidays. Utilising the Google Meet platform, each applicant will be allotted a five-minute window to discuss their specific issues directly with the officials.

To participate in these sessions, applicants can easily book a time slot via an online link that became available starting October 9. This booking system is designed to allow individuals and their representatives to select a convenient time for their meeting, making the grievance resolution process more efficient and tailored to their schedules.

The introduction of this virtual grievance redressal mechanism is a direct response to the challenges many applicants have faced in obtaining GST registration. Traditionally, businesses and individuals encountered delays and complications that often necessitated time-consuming visits to government offices. This online approach is expected to significantly reduce such hurdles, enabling applicants to address their concerns without the stress and inconvenience of in-person appointments.

According to an official leading the initiative, this move is part of a larger effort to digitise government services and enhance operational efficiency. The virtual meetings not only allow the Department to address grievances more effectively but also aim to ensure that the GST registration process is more straightforward and user-friendly for all stakeholders involved.

This initiative is anticipated to benefit various participants in the GST registration framework. With the establishment of daily virtual meetings, applicants can look forward to quicker resolutions of their issues, thereby avoiding the long waits commonly associated with traditional methods. The flexibility to choose specific time slots further empowers applicants, allowing them to engage with officials at times that fit their schedules.

Moreover, the virtual format of these meetings is expected to enhance transparency in the process. Direct access to officials means that applicants can clarify their concerns in real-time, fostering a sense of accountability and responsiveness from

the government. Upon booking a slot, applicants will receive a Google Meet link to join their scheduled session.