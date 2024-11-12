Delhi govt launches new bus route

New Delhi: In a significant boost to public transport infrastructure in outer Delhi, the Delhi government has launched a new bus route, 972E, connecting Auchandi Border with Uttam Nagar Terminal, and extended the existing 990C route to Auchandi Border.

The new services, aimed at improving connectivity and accessibility for commuters in underserved areas, were flagged off by local MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar.

Route 972E will serve a distance of 36.6 km, connecting key areas such as Bawana, Pooth Khurd Village, Barwala Village, and Prahladpur to major destinations including Aditi College, Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, and the Janakpuri District Centre.

The new route will be operated by five low-floor electric buses run by the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS), and the journey will take approximately 2 hours and 39 minutes.

The extension of Route 990C will now provide a direct connection from Rithala Metro Station to Auchandi Border, replacing the previous stretch which only connected Rithala Metro Station to Bawana.

This extension, which also features five low-floor, air-conditioned electric buses, will provide greater convenience for commuters traveling between areas like Rohini Sector 25, Barwala, and Pooth Khurd, with a total stretch of 20 km.

Addressing the launch, Delhi’s Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The Delhi government is committed to expanding public transport access to ensure a more connected and accessible city for all. By introducing Route 972E and extending Route 990C to Auchandi Border, we’re addressing the needs of residents in underserved areas, providing a sustainable, efficient, and comfortable travel experience.