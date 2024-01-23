Delhi govt launches model virtual school for hybrid learning

New Delhi: In response to the challenges posed by adverse weather conditions and the persistent impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on traditional schooling, the Delhi government has unveiled the Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS).



The DMVS is a pioneering initiative aimed at revolutionising teaching methods in all government schools by adopting a hybrid model, offering both offline and online learning experiences.

Delhi Education Minister, Atishi, announced this ground-breaking move on Saturday, highlighting the school’s significance in ensuring that world-class education reaches every student, even those unable to attend physical classes.

Atishi emphasised that the DMVS is designed to safeguard children’s education from disruptions caused by unpredictable weather conditions or pandemic-related closures.

‘Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Model Virtual School is set to realise the government’s vision of providing quality education beyond geographical constraints,’ Atishi shared on her official social media account.

‘Through cutting-edge studios and trained teachers, our virtual school conducts live classes and shares digital resources with its students.’

One of the key advantages of the DMVS is its resilience to unforeseen circumstances, ensuring continuous learning even in the face of school closures.

Atishi assured that this initiative would offer a seamless educational experience, irrespective of external challenges.

‘Even if schools have to be closed due to weather uncertainties, children’s education remains unaffected,’ she stated.

Furthermore, Atishi revealed an added benefit for students of Delhi government schools, stating, ‘In addition to this, students of Delhi government schools can now prepare for JEE-NEET-CUET through this platform.’

This move aligns with the government’s commitment to providing comprehensive educational support and opportunities for students aspiring to pursue higher education in competitive exams.

Atishi directed officials to formulate a plan that seamlessly integrates the DMVS with the existing physical schooling ecosystem, ensuring a successful implementation of hybrid education.

‘I have directed officials to build a plan towards achieving this goal of

hybrid education, integrating DMVS with the physical schooling ecosystem,’ the minister further affirmed.