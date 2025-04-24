Delhi govt launches MLA-minister liaison model

NEW DELHI: In a significant governance reform, the Rekha Gupta-led BJP government in Delhi has introduced a new coordination model aimed at fostering tighter integration between the legislative and executive wings of the administration. Under this initiative, each of the seven ministers in the Delhi cabinet will be supported by six designated MLAs who will serve as direct liaisons between the grassroots and the government.

Drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Adopt a Village’ model, the Delhi government has adopted a reverse approach encouraging ministers to “adopt” MLAs. This move is designed to streamline governance, accelerate development projects, and ensure more effective grievance redressal in every constituency.

Officials familiar with the plan said the model is meant to ensure real-time communication and accountability. The attached MLAs will function as the “eyes and ears” of their respective ministers, identifying bottlenecks in local projects, monitoring service delivery, and flagging governance issues directly to the concerned minister. In turn, ministers will take these reports to internal meetings for swift policy action or inter-departmental coordination.

This structural integration is expected to cut down on bureaucratic delays and jurisdictional confusion, a recurring challenge in Delhi’s multi-agency governance ecosystem. With legislators now looped into departmental functioning, they will be held directly accountable for addressing public issues in their constituencies.

“With MLAs now plugged into executive decision-making, we’re ensuring that no legislator can remain disengaged from governance or claim helplessness. They will now be part of every step, from identifying the issue to executing the solution,” said a senior government official involved in the planning.

Notably, ministers will now take up issues beyond the purview of their portfolios, focusing on broader public concerns and facilitating a more holistic approach to administration.

A newly elected BJP MLA, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the reform was both timely and necessary. “As first-time legislators, we were struggling to get appointments and raise local issues efficiently. This model eliminates the waiting period and offers us a direct channel for action,” the MLA said. If implemented effectively, the model could become a benchmark for urban governance, enabling better service delivery, improved coordination, and faster developmental outcome, particularly in a complex administrative landscape like Delhi.