Delhi govt launches major campaign to combat air pollution

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a large-scale campaign to tackle air pollution, with a focus on dust control, green development, and traffic management. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the initiative, stating that making Delhi clean and pollution-free is the government’s top priority.

Under this campaign, the entire Ring Road will be made dust-free using mechanised sweeping and water sprinklers to minimise dust accumulation. “The entire Ring Road will be made dust-free to control dust pollution in Delhi. This will be achieved through regular mechanised road sweeping and the use of sprinklers to prevent dust accumulation on roadsides,” said the Chief Minister. She also emphasised strict enforcement of dust control measures at construction sites.

The government has issued directives to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Public Works Department (PWD), the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), and other road-owning agencies to plant trees along roadsides and repair central verges. “With the development of green belts along roads, dust control with modern techniques, and strengthening public transport, the government is ready to give Delhi residents a clean, healthy, and green future,” she added.

Traffic congestion is another major concern, and the government has identified 250 key roads with regular traffic jams. Departments have been instructed to work with Delhi Traffic Police to pinpoint the causes of congestion and implement effective solutions. “Improved traffic management systems will be installed at major junctions,” Gupta stated.

To enhance public transportation, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will implement a bus route rationalisation plan to improve efficiency. A dedicated control room is being set up for real-time monitoring of public buses to reduce delays and encourage people to use public transport instead of private vehicles. “This will improve public transport convenience and reduce reliance on private vehicles, thereby lowering pollution levels,” said the Chief Minister. Additionally, the government has ordered strict enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) checks for vehicles to ensure compliance with emission norms. “The government has also instructed an intensive PUC check to ensure vehicles meet pollution norms,” Gupta added. The Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to making Delhi pollution-free. “The government is fully committed to this goal through green corridor development, traffic management, and improved public transport. The Delhi government is also working closely with the central government, various agencies, and the general public to implement concrete pollution control measures,” she said.