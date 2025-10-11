Delhi govt launches innovation challenge to curb air pollution

New Delhi: In a major step towards combating air pollution, the Delhi government on Friday launched the DPCC Innovation Challenge, inviting practical and low-cost solutions to reduce particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) emissions across the city. The initiative aims to fast-track lab-validated technologies that can be deployed on roads, construction sites, and industrial areas to cut air pollution at the source.

The challenge, launched under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and spearheaded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, encourages individuals, startups, research institutions, and companies to submit ready-to-deploy innovations by October 31, 2025, via the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) website.

“Delhi has seen the highest number of clean-air days in the last decade, but our ambition is bigger, we want every day to be a clean-air day,” said Sirsa. “This is not just about enforcement but innovation. We’re opening our doors to everyone, startups, IITs, tech developers, or large firms. If a solution can cut particulate pollution, install easily, and stay affordable, we’ll back it,” he added.

The DPCC Innovation Challenge will follow a three-stage evaluation process, initial screening, technical review with field or lab testing, and validation by national-level laboratories such as NPL before government recommendation for adoption. Shortlisted entries will receive Rs 5 lakh after Stage-2 trials, while projects validated and approved for deployment will be awarded Rs 50 lakh each.

Sirsa emphasised that the focus would remain on practical, scalable solutions that can deliver measurable results in real-world Delhi conditions. “Evaluation will reward real-world impact, not

flashy but unaffordable designs. The goal is maximum participation and maximum practicality,” he said.