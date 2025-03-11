Delhi govt launches infra upgrades in Rajouri Garden: Sirsa

New Delhi: In a bid to enhance public amenities and sanitation in Rajouri Garden, the Government of NCT Delhi has launched a series of infrastructural improvements under the leadership of Hon’ble Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The minister inaugurated extensive redevelopment works in Shyam Nagar, which include road repairs, drainage enhancements, and the renovation of the Sulabh Shauchalaya near Pacific Mall. These measures aim to improve hygiene, boost mobility, and elevate the overall living conditions for local residents.

In addition to the on-ground improvements, Minister Sirsa chaired meetings with officials from the BSES power distribution company and the Delhi Jal Board to address pressing issues related to electricity supply and water availability in the area. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring reliable public services.

Minister Sirsa emphasised that the upgrades aim to improve residents’ quality of life. He directed BSES to reduce power outages and expedite cable work and urged the Delhi Jal Board to enhance water supply. Additional measures include better street lighting and

waste management.