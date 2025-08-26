Delhi: Govt launches comprehensive plan to promote art, language, culture

New Delhi: Delhi’s Minister of Art, Culture and Language, Kapil Mishra, chaired a high-level meeting with secretaries of the ACL Department and representatives from various language and art academies, including the Sahitya Kala Parishad, Hindi Academy, Urdu Academy, Sindhi Academy, Sanskrit Academy, and Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy.

The meeting focused on reviewing preparations for upcoming cultural, literary, and artistic programmes, and developing a coordinated strategy to preserve and promote Delhi’s rich linguistic and artistic heritage. Mishra emphasized the importance of public engagement, stating, “Organising events alone is not enough, it is equally important to spread awareness and ensure active participation of the public. Only when more and more people join these programs will there be a rise in public consciousness about art, culture and language.”

During the session, the ACL Department signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the academies to ensure that government grants are transparently used for approved cultural and creative activities. A detailed weekly advertisement will be issued to inform citizens about scheduled events.

Major upcoming programs were highlighted, including Kavi Sammelans, Mushairas, a grand painting competition featuring 75 leading artists, and the Bhojpuri Conference inviting scholars and dignitaries from Mauritius, Fiji, and other countries. The 350th Martyrdom Day of Guru Tegh Bahadur will be commemorated with special religious, cultural, and literary events, while festivals like Chhath Puja and the Diwali Fair will be celebrated on a grand scale. The Sanskrit Academy will organize a Gurukul Sports Competition, and the Sahitya Kala Parishad will host a Bhakti Utsav, celebrating devotional arts. Special programs marking the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee are also planned.

Concluding the meeting, Mishra said, “Delhi is a confluence of various languages, arts, and cultures. Our effort is not only to preserve our heritage but also to ensure that the younger generation remains connected to it and feels proud of it. These programmes will enrich and enliven the cultural landscape of Delhi.”