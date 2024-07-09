Delhi govt keeps transfer orders of 5,000 school teachers in abeyance

New Delhi: Acting on the orders of Lt Governor V K Saxena, the Delhi government on Monday directed that the transfer of 5,000 school teachers, who have been posted in the same school for more than 10 years, be kept in abeyance.



Saxena on Sunday asked Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to keep the transfer orders in abeyance as an interim measure after a delegation of Delhi BJP leaders and representatives of teachers met the L-G in his office. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the transfer orders were a “conspiracy” of the BJP, while the Congress slammed both the ruling party and BJP over the issue.

At a press conference here, Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, “Our dispensation in Delhi has transformed government schools in the last 10 years. The results of students here have set records. The BJP could not digest this change and hence a conspiracy was hatched to transfer teachers to ruin this education revolution.”

She congratulated the people of Delhi after the transfer orders were kept in abeyance.

“Today Delhi’s teachers and Delhiites have won. Teachers, students and their parents were worried after this transfer order. I had promised the teachers, students and parents that we would not let Delhi’s education revolution go to waste. “I am happy that today the BJP had to withdraw this order through its L-G,” she added. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit back, saying Atishi and his predecessor Manish Sisodia “badly damaged” the school education system in the city. “The BJP never wants to do politics on the functioning of the education department. But Atishi has forced us to put in the public domain how the (Arvind) Kejriwal government has damaged the education system of Delhi,” he said.

Sachdeva alleged that a large number of school teachers were tasked with non-teaching work, leading to the deterioration of the teacher-student ratio. He alleged a lack of facilities at schools of specialised education, students forcibly failed in classes nine and 11, and misuse of funds for employing AAP cadre in schools as estate managers and contractual clerks. In an official order, the education department said it had received several representations in the matter of the recent transfer orders issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE), pertaining to teachers who have been

posted in the same school for more than 10 years.