Delhi govt issues gazette notification on traffic restrictions imposed in view of G20

Ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled to convene in New Delhi, the Delhi government has issued a gazette notification outlining traffic restrictions. The notification, released on Monday, details a series of measures to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and security during the event.

According to the notification, all types of goods vehicles, commercial vehicles, inter-state buses, and local city buses, including those operated by the DTC and Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System, will be prohibited from operating on certain roads.

These roads include Mathura Road (beyond the Ashram chowk), Bhairon Road, Purana Quila Road, and inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel from the night of September 7 to 10.

Additionally, heavy goods vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from September 7 at 9:00 PM until September 10 at 11:59 PM. However, goods vehicles transporting essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies with valid “no-entry permissions” will be exempt from this restriction.

The entire New Delhi district will be designated as “Controlled Zone-I” from the morning of September 8 until September 10. During this period, only bona fide residents, authorised vehicles, and vehicles involved in housekeeping, catering, waste management for hotels, hospitals, and other essential installations in the district will be permitted to travel on certain roads, including C-Hexagon and India Gate.

The notification also states, “Taxis and TSRs will be

prohibited in New Delhi from 05:00 on September 9th to 23:59 on September 10. However, commercial vehicles, like buses, already present in Delhi can still operate on Ring Road and rosads beyond it towards Delhi’s borders.”

“That taxis carrying bona fide tourists and residents with confirmed bookings at hotels within the New Delhi district, intending to travel to the New Delhi Railway station, will be permitted to operate on the road network within the district,” the notification specifies.