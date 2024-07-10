Delhi govt introduces new bus service — Route MS-1

New Delhi: The Delhi government has introduced Route MS-1, a new bus service aimed at improving connectivity across key residential and commercial areas in the city. This initiative underscores the government’s aim to enhancing local transportation and commuter convenience.



Route MS-1 spans several crucial locations, including Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station, various Trilokpuri blocks, Chand Cinema, Kalyanpuri Crossing, Kondli Mod, Rajbir Colony Pul Number-1, Ghazipur Thana, Gharoli Extension, and Sapera Basti. These stops strategically cover significant residential and commercial hubs, ensuring accessibility for residents and businesses alike.

In addition to establishing essential connections, the route introduces a structured fare system designed to accommodate diverse travel needs. The fare structure will operate in three stages: Akshardham Metro Station to Trilokpuri-13 Block, Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro Station to Rajbir Colony Pul Number-1, and finally,

Mayur Vihar Phase-3 Paper Market. This tiered pricing aims to make travel affordable and accessible across various distances within the route.

Looking forward, the Delhi government plans to expand its public transport network further with the introduction of over 2,000 Mohalla buses. This expansion reflects a long-term vision for sustainable urban mobility, emphasising the integration of efficient and eco-friendly transportation solutions into the city’s infrastructure. Residents and commuters have welcomed Route MS-1 as a positive step towards addressing transportation challenges and enhancing connectivity in Delhi.