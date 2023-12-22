Delhi govt introduces ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy

New Delhi: In a significant move aimed at enhancing convenience, transparency, and reducing corruption in property transactions, the Delhi government has introduced the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy, reshaping the property registration landscape in the city.



Under this progressive policy, individuals in Delhi are now empowered to register their property at any of the 22 Sub-Registrar Offices across the city, eliminating the need to visit a specific office. Revenue Minister, Atishi, announced this significant decision highlighting the transformative nature of the policy.

She stated, ‘Delhi government’s ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy will eliminate the compulsion for people to go to specific Sub-Registrar Office for property registration.’ This significant decision aims to enhance convenience for residents and streamline the property registration process.

The policy responds to long-standing complaints and challenges faced by the public during property registration transactions.

Atishi noted, ‘If people feel that brokers demand money from them at any Sub-Registrar Office, they can choose to go to another Sub Registrar office.’

This flexibility empowers citizens to make choices aligned with their preferences and experiences.

One of the primary issues the ‘Anywhere Registration’ policy seeks to address is the varying levels of efficiency and reported corruption across Sub-Registrar Offices. Minister Atishi emphasised the broader impact, stating, ‘Number of applications will indicate which Sub-Registrar Office people prefer for property registration, and it will reveal how efficiently they are operating.’

This data-driven approach aims to enhance transparency and encourage healthy competition among offices, promoting efficiency and integrity.

The decision ensures that all Sub-Registrars in Delhi will now function as Joint Sub-Registrars, extending their jurisdiction to cover the entire city.