Delhi govt intensifies checks on sweets, meat, and water ahead of festive season

New Delhi: With the festive season in full swing, Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has directed the Food Safety Department to conduct intensive inspections across the capital to ensure that citizens get safe, hygienic, and quality food.

Chairing a meeting with department officials on Monday, the Minister said that adulteration and food safety violations would not be tolerated under any circumstances. “The health and safety of every Delhi citizen is our paramount concern. Hon’ble Rekha Gupta-led Delhi Government has zero tolerance for adulteration and malpractices. Our teams are on the ground, and we will take the strictest action against any entity found violating the food safety standards,” he stated.

As part of the special festive drive, officials have already collected 20 food samples, including paneer, khoya, and spices, from different parts of Delhi. In addition, 139 samples of raw non-vegetarian items have been taken for laboratory testing. According to officials, the collected samples are undergoing rigorous checks to detect possible adulteration and contamination. Singh also stressed the need to scrutinise packaged drinking water brands, citing the wide variety of products available in the market. He directed officials to ensure that all brands comply with established safety and quality norms.

Another major focus of the inspections will be on chain sweet shops, where the Minister instructed that uniform standards across outlets must be verified. Officials have been asked to ensure that shops operating under the same brand name meet prescribed hygiene and safety requirements.

The Food Safety Department informed the Minister that they are carrying out ground-level inspections with full support from the Delhi Police. Joint teams have been deployed to respond swiftly to violations and

initiate strict action.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, Dr. Singh said, “The Delhi Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is fully committed to ensuring that every citizen consumes safe, hygienic, and quality food, especially during the festive season. Any negligence in food safety will be dealt with strictly and without exception.”

The drive will continue throughout the festive period with intensified monitoring of high-demand food items.