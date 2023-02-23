Delhi govt inks MoU with University of Birmingham for curriculum dev

New Delhi: The Delhi Teachers’ University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Birmingham for curriculum development, research and exchange programs.



While discussing the future plans with the University of Birmingham, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that the MoU is a testament to his government’s firm commitment to provide the country with world-class educators of the future.

“I am certain that by collaborating with the University of Birmingham — recognised as one of the finest universities across the world, we will be able to take education in India to the greatest heights of excellence, and make teaching a prestigious, sought-after profession that youngsters across the country aspire for,” Sisodia said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy CM, the Chancellor of the University of Birmingham Lord Karan Bilimoria, and the Vice Chancellor of Delhi Teachers University Dhananjay Joshi.

The identified avenues for collaboration include designing teacher education programs (primarily B.Ed. Special Education, M.Ed. Special Education, and certifications), co-creation of research projects on teacher and educational leader education and development by banking on each other’s expertise whilst expanding research networks in India and the UK.

“The MoU marks the beginning of a long, collaborative association across many programs for teacher training between Delhi & Birmingham, and will serve as an opportunity for both the universities to learn and grow immensely,” the Deputy CM said. The universities will explore opportunities to enable the exchange of students, faculty and researchers and shall find ways to deliver dual-degree programmes.