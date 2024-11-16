Delhi govt initiates survey to identify fake beneficiaries of women pension

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over fraudulent claims under the Delhi government’s pension scheme for women in distress, authorities have initiated a comprehensive survey to verify the authenticity of registered beneficiaries. The move follows complaints of “fake” beneficiaries, who allegedly used forged documents to access financial assistance meant for widows, divorced, separated, and destitute women.

Anganwadi workers, enlisted by the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), are conducting door-to-door verification across the city. The workers are

visiting the registered addresses of pension recipients to validate their eligibility. A final report of the survey is expected by

the end of this month, with any fraudulent beneficiaries being removed from the scheme.

The scheme, Introduced in 2007-08, provides a monthly pension of Rs 2,500 to women who meet specific criteria. These include being residents of Delhi for the last five years, aged 18 and above, and having a family income of less than Rs 1 lakh per year. The government aims to help economically disadvantaged women by offering a steady source of income.

According to a senior official from the Delhi government, the initiative was launched after multiple complaints about women obtaining the pension using fake documents. A random audit revealed several instances where ineligible women were drawing financial aid under the program.

“The verification drive is a crucial step to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue receiving the assistance they are entitled to,” said the official. “We aim to identify and eliminate discrepancies, irregularities, and any cases of fraud to protect the integrity of the scheme and prevent misuse of public funds.”

The official further emphasized that the aim is not just to weed out ineligible recipients but also to enhance transparency and maintain the scheme’s credibility. “This exercise will help safeguard the objectives of the pension program, making sure that the benefits reach the women who truly need them,” the official added.

Currently, nearly 3.8 lakh women are benefiting from the scheme, which has grown significantly since its inception. In the first year, just over 6,000 women received Rs 600 each month. By December 2023, this number had skyrocketed to 3,74,516 women, as noted in the Economic Survey of Delhi 2023-24.

One beneficiary, Shakuntala Devi, who has been receiving the pension for the last two years, welcomed the verification process. “It’s a good initiative,” she said. “The scheme has been a lifeline for many of us. If there are any fake beneficiaries, it’s important that they are caught so that the real ones can continue to receive the support.”

On the other hand, some residents have expressed concerns over the process, fearing it might delay or disrupt the assistance they rely on. “I hope the government doesn’t make it difficult for the genuine people who need the pension,” said Meena Kumari, another recipient. “Many of us are struggling, and we depend on this money for our daily needs.”

The verification drive is part of the government’s broader efforts to ensure that welfare schemes are efficient

and free of corruption. As the authorities continue to assess the situation, the focus remains on making sure that women get the aid they deserve without being subjected to delays or misuse of resources.