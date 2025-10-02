Delhi govt initiates process for circle rate revision

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has initiated the process to revise circle rates for land across the city and is seeking public suggestions, officials said on Wednesday. Circle rates, the minimum property valuation rates, were last updated a decade ago in 2014.

A circular issued by the revenue secretary cum divisional commissioner stated that the revision aims to align notified rates with current market conditions and ensure transparency in property transactions. Stakeholders, including residents, RWAs, industry bodies, and property owners, have been asked to submit feedback within 15 days to the email [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).

Once public input is analysed, the government will propose revised rates, with the process expected to conclude within a few months. The revision committee, formed under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in June, will base its recommendations on prevailing market conditions and property values.

Delhi classifies colonies into eight categories (A–H) for circle rate calculations. Rates currently range from Rs 7,74,000 per square metre in ‘A’ category areas to Rs 23,280 per square metre in ‘H’ areas, with commercial and industrial properties calculated using multiplying factors. Agricultural land rates were last revised in 2008 to Rs 53 lakh per acre.

Officials noted that while the previous government had initiated the revision, it remained incomplete, making the current update crucial for fair and transparent property registration.